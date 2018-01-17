Apple Employees Reportedly Getting a $2,500 Stock Bonus This Year

Apple employees may be getting a big bonus this year.

The consumer technology giant plans to give its employees $2,500 in restricted stock units, which will vest at a later date, according to a Bloomberg News report published Wednesday that cites unnamed sources.

It’s unclear how many Apple (aapl) employees will receive the bonus, but the report said it would be given to “most employees worldwide.” Apple has over 120,000 global workers, with 84,000 based in the U.S.

News of the stock grants come on the same day that Apple said it would hire 20,000 new workers and build a new Apple campus in an unspecified location, part of what the company pitches as a $350 billion investment in the U.S. over the next five years.

Apple’s planned bonus also comes shortly after President Trump signed tax legislation that lowers corporate taxes and gives companies like Apple a break on money that they bring back to the U.S. from overseas. Apple said on Wednesday that it would pay $38 billion in taxes this year on the money that it plans to repatriate from its overseas cash hoard of more than $250 billion.

Apple shares were relatively flat in after-hours trading on Wednesday at $179.30 after rising 1.7% in regular trading to an all-time closing high.

Fortune contacted Apple for more information and will update this story if it responds.