Term Sheet -- Monday, January 8

GO BIG

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

2018 is off to a fast start and the theme appears to be “Go Big.”

BIGGER ICOs: Let’s start with crypto. Some of you cringe when you hear “Initial Coin Offerings,” but it doesn’t appear they’re going away anytime soon.

Telegram, an encrypted messaging company, plans to launch its own blockchain platform and native cryptocurrency, according to TechCrunch. To fund the launch, the company will attempt to conduct one of the largest ICOs to date.

Note that time it really may be different. Telegram is a real platform with 180 million users — not just a white-paper filled with audacious promises. The company is reportedly raising as much as $500 million in the pre-ICO sale. The potential total token value lies between $3 billion and $5 billion. This would make Telegram’s fundraise larger than Tezos’s ICO, which raised more than $200 million in four days.

What’s in it for investors, you may ask? As I wrote previously, it’s all about profits and liquidity. Crypto investors have made significant returns, with faster liquidity, compared to the traditional IPO or acquisition. That is, only if they can stomach the risk.

BIGGER FUNDS: General Catalyst is raising $1 billion for its largest fund ever. Fund IX will combine several strategies under one roof, according to the Wall Street Journal. Expect to see many more mega-funds in the coming year.

Sequoia Capital is also in the early stages of launching a mega-fund — theirs will be $5 billion or more. 8VC is also reportedly targeting $600 million for its second fund. Although these funds would pale in comparison to SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund, the overall trend is up and to the right.

This begs the question — what kinds of bombshell figures will other large VC firms target in order to keep up? This sentence from the WSJ story sums it up nicely: Many limited partners fret over the lack of liquidity in venture capital, as few startups go public or get acquired, but they continue investing in venture funds at a fast pace.

BIGGER DEALS: While companies and funds are raising larger dollar amounts, it will be important that exit amounts continue to rise as well. Lucky for the life sciences sector, 2018 is starting with a bang. Just today, there are two notable deals I want to put on your radar.

Celgene agreed to acquire Impact Biomedicines, a San Diego, Calif.-based developer of cancer treatments, for as much as $7 billion. Impact Biomedicines had raised approximately $112 million in venture funding from investors including Oberland Capital and Medicxi Ventures.

Secondly, Acorda Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company with a market value of $970 million, is exploring a potential sale.

These two mega-deals aren’t outliers. According to PwC, deal activity in pharma & life sciences is likely to increase going forward. This is driven by potential for policy reform, more private equity interest in the sector, and the repatriation of overseas cash. “While debt markets may soften, robust deal funding will persist due to strong domestic and international cash balances,” according to the report.

—

PS: Georgia and Alabama face off tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship. So to my fellow Bulldog Term Sheet readers, I say Go Dawgs. To the Alabama fans — please try to keep the Roll Tide gifs you send to a minimum.