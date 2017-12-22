Term Sheet -- Friday, December 22

THREE THINGS

It's been a pleasure to hear from many of you since I took over Term Sheet. I look forward to your thoughtful responses every day. Term Sheet will take a break next week, but I'll be back in your inboxes on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

SEQUOIA UPDATE: We have more details on Sequoia Capital’s rumored mega-fund. While still in the early stages, the firm’s third global fund target is $5 billion. Many people immediately jump to the conclusion that this is a response to SoftBank, but a source tells Term Sheet that’s not the case, especially since the Sequoia Fund would pale in comparison to SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund. Regardless, it’s still a massive amount of capital that will be pumped into startups, likely inflating already-inflated tech valuations.

TAX TALK: In light of the GOP tax bill, I want to highlight an excerpt from a collaboration between Fortune and ProPublica. In the piece, Peter Elkind investigates a major tax-avoidance scheme not addressed by the tax plan. Here’s a snippet:

“A preliminary IRS analysis of syndicated partnerships this summer showed investors claimed an average of $9 in tax deductions for every dollar they invest. People have accomplished that by exploiting a giant loophole: The size of the tax deduction is based on a claim about how much the land’s value is diminished by the promise not to develop it.

By law, that estimate is delivered by an appraiser hired by the taxpayer. The appraiser is free to assert that the donated land is actually worth many times what investors paid for it, often just months before. That, in turn, inflates the deduction. The process is abetted by law firms, brokers, and accountants who pocket millions in fees.”

Read the full story here.

PE PREDICTIONS: Our friends at PitchBook shared a report of private equity predictions for 2018. Here are six themes you can expect to see next year:

The number of active US private equity investors continues will shrink. Buyout multiples to remain elevated. Secondary buyouts will continue gaining in stature. PE investing in software to proliferate. Niche fundraising will continue its rise. LP net cashflows to continue falling.

For Term Sheet readers in the private equity space, do you agree or disagree with these predictions? I’d love to hear from you.