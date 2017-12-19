Term Sheet -- Tuesday, December 19

WHY NOT MORE?

Masayoshi Son strikes again.

Lemonade, a New York-based peer-to-peer insurance company powered by artificial intelligence, raised $120 million in Series C funding. SoftBank Group led the round, and was joined by investors including General Catalyst, GV, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital, and Tusk Ventures.

The company first launched in New York a little more than a year ago. Since then, it’s obtained licenses in 25 states as well as a shiny, new valuation of $500 million.

In case there was any question that Softbank is fundamentally reshaping the tech financing landscape, consider this: Softbank has been behind each of the largest financings in Silicon Valley in the last month, including WeWork, DoorDash, and Uber. This comes at no surprise as Son said in October the Japanese tech giant could commit as much as $880 billion to tech investments in the coming years.

These bombshell amounts will undoubtedly inflate already-inflated tech valuations, while also pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into startups that don’t necessarily need it. Take Wag, the dog-walking app, for example. The company was originally looking to raise $100 million in its latest round, but that amount quickly jumped to $300 million once Softbank expressed interest. With a player like Softbank in the ecosystem, tech founders are asking themselves, “Why not raise more?”

When I spoke with Krishna Gupta from Romulus Capital last month, he told me we’re living in an insatiable time. Gupta started his fund in 2008, which was a very, very different time for venture capital. The talent was more clustered and the valuations were more realistic. He used the following example: In 2008, founders went out to raise $2 million and ended up raising only $500,000. Today, they go out to raise $2 million, and it’s not uncommon for them to end up with $5 million.

“The most important thing for founders to know is that this won’t last forever,” he told me.

But here’s an unpopular opinion: I think it actually might. As much as we blast companies for raising more than they need, sub-optimally spending their resources, and ruining their cultures in the meantime, are we even at the peak yet?

What about Softbank’s planned $200-billion vision fund, which is twice as large as the first, yet-unspent one? What about Vision Funds 3, 4, and 5? And let’s not forget the massive global sovereign wealth funds that are just now joining the game. There are also the investor darlings — Alibaba and Tencent — that have morphed into powerful investors in their own right.

So no, the “bubbly” funding levels of 2017 probably won’t last forever — they might get even bubblier.