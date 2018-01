These 100 Companies Are Leading the Way in A.I.

Whether you fear it or embrace it, the A.I. revolution is coming—and it promises to have an enormous impact on the world economy. PwC estimates that artificial intelligence could add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030. That’s a gargantuan opportunity. To identify which private companies are set to make the most of it, research firm CB Insights recently released its 2018 “A.I. 100,” a list of the most promising A.I. startups globally (grouped by sector in the graphic above). They were chosen, from a pool of over 1,000 candidates, by CB Insights’ Mosaic algorithm, based on factors like investor quality and momentum. China’s Bytedance leads in funding with $3.1 billion, but 76 of the 100 startups are U.S.-based.

COMPANY COUNTRY SECTOR FUNDING($ Mil.) AEYE U.S. AUTO TECH 16.27 Affirm U.S. FINTECH & INSURANCE 525 Afiniti U.S. MARKETING, SALES, CRM 80 AiCure U.S. HEALTHCARE 30.74 Algolia U.S. ENTERPRISE AI 74.02 Amplero U.S. MARKETING, SALES, CRM 25.5 Anki U.S. ROBOTICS 182 Appier Taiwan COMMERCE 81.5 Applitools U.S. SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT & DEBUGGING 10.5 Appthority U.S. CYBERSECURITY 23.25 Aquifi U.S. COMMERCE 32.76 Arterys U.S. HEALTHCARE 42 babylon U.K. HEALTHCARE 85 Benson Hill Biosystems U.S. AGRICULTURE 34.21 Brain corporation U.S. ROBOTICS 114 Bytedance China NEWS & MEDIA 3,100 C3 IoT U.S. IOT 130.94 Cambricon China HARDWARE FOR AI 101.4 Cape Analytics U.S. FINTECH & INSURANCE 14 Captricity U.S. CROSS-INDUSTRY 49.02 Casetext U.S. LEGAL TECH 24.28 Cerebras Systems U.S. HARDWARE FOR AI 85 CloudMinds U.S. ROBOTICS 130 CognitiveScale U.S. CROSS-INDUSTRY 40 Conversica U.S. MARKETING, SALES, CRM 56 CrowdFlower U.S. ENTERPRISE AI 55.95 CrowdStrike U.S. CYBERSECURITY 281 Cybereason U.S. CYBERSECURITY 188.62 Darktrace U.K. CYBERSECURITY 182.3 DataRobot U.S. ENTERPRISE AI 124.61 Deep Sentinel U.S. PHYSICAL SECURITY 7.4 Descartes Labs U.S. GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS 38.46 Drive.ai U.S. AUTO TECH 77 Dynamic Yield U.S. COMMERCE 45.25 Element AI Canada ENTERPRISE AI 102 Endgame U.S. CYBERSECURITY 96.05 Face++ China CROSS-INDUSTRY 608 Flatiron Health U.S. HEALTHCARE 313 FLYR U.S. TRAVEL 14.25 Foghorn Systems U.S. IOT 47.5 Freenome U.S. HEALTHCARE 79 Gong U.S. MARKETING, SALES, CRM 26 Graphcore U.S. HARDWARE FOR AI 110 InsideSales.com U.S. MARKETING, SALES, CRM 264.3 Insight Engines U.S. CROSS-INDUSTRY 15.8 Insilico Medicine U.S. HEALTHCARE 8.26 Invoca U.S. MARKETING, SALES, CRM 60.75 Kindred Systems Canada ROBOTICS 43 KYNDI U.S. CROSS-INDUSTRY 9.6 LeapMind Japan ENTERPRISE AI 13.4 Liulishuo China EDUCATION 100 MAANA U.S. IOT 40.14 Merlon Intelligence U.S. RISK & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE 7.65 Mighty AI U.S. AUTO TECH 27.25 Mobalytics U.S. E-SPORTS 2.65 Mobvoi China CROSS-INDUSTRY 257 MOOGsoft U.S. IT & NETWORKS 52.93 Mya Systems U.S. HR TECH 29.5 Mythic U.S. HARDWARE FOR AI 19.42 Narrative Science U.S. CROSS-INDUSTRY 47.87 NAUTO U.S. AUTO TECH 182.6 Neurala U.S. ROBOTICS 15.95 Numerai U.S. FINTECH & INSURANCE 7.5 Obsidian Security U.S. CYBERSECURITY 9.5 Onfido U.K. RISK & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE 59.53 Orbital Insight U.S. GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS 78.7 OrCam Technologies Israel IOT 47 Osmo U.S. EDUCATION 38.5 PerimeterX U.S. CYBERSECURITY 35 Petuum U.S. ENTERPRISE AI 108 Preferred Networks Japan IOT 112.8 Primer U.S. CROSS-INDUSTRY 14.7 Prospera Israel AGRICULTURE 22 Recursion Pharmaceuticals U.S. HEALTHCARE 118.62 Reflektion U.S. COMMERCE 45.91 SenseTime China CROSS-INDUSTRY 637 Shape Security U.S. CYBERSECURITY 106 Sher.pa Spain PERSONAL ASSISTANTS 8.2 Shield AI U.S. PHYSICAL SECURITY 13.15 Shift Technology France CYBERSECURITY 39.72 Socure U.S. RISK & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE 33.25 SoundHound U.S. NEWS & MEDIA 114.1 SparkCognition U.S. CYBERSECURITY 43.88 Sportlogiq Canada SPORTS 7.2 Tamr U.S. ENTERPRISE AI 41.2 Tempus Labs U.S. HEALTHCARE 70 Text IQ U.S. RISK & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE 3.34 Textio U.S. HR TECH 29.5 Tractable U.K. CROSS-INDUSTRY 9.82 Trifacta U.S. ENTERPRISE AI 76.3 Twiggle Israel COMMERCE 35 UBTECH Robotics China ROBOTICS 521.39 Upstart U.S. FINTECH & INSURANCE 584.73 Versive U.S. CYBERSECURITY 57 Vicarious Systems U.S. ROBOTICS 118.03 Workey Israel HR TECH 9.6 WorkFusion U.S. RISK & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE 71.3 ZestFinance U.S. FINTECH & INSURANCE 268 Zoox U.S. AUTO TECH 290 Zymergen U.S. LIFE SCIENCE 174

Source: CB Insights; for the complete list, go to cbinsights.com/research-ai-100.

A version of this article appears in the Jan. 1, 2018 issue of Fortune with the headline “Leading the Way in A.I.”