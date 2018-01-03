Apple looks to be doubling down on its relationship with Reese Witherspoon.

The tech giant is developing a new original TV series that the Oscar-winning actress would executive produce, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Fortune after the news was first reported by entertainment site Deadline. The new drama series being developed would star Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer (The Help, Hidden Figures) and it would revolve around the prominence of true crime podcasts (think Serial) in popular culture.

Apple has already ordered two seasons of a streaming drama series that stars Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston (with the former again serving as executive producer) set in the world of morning TV shows.

Apple has not officially ordered a season of the Spencer-starring true crime drama, which makes the show the first announced development deal for Apple’s burgeoning original film and TV programming division. In addition to the morning TV show drama that Apple has already ordered from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, the tech giant also has orders for series from Steven Spielberg’s TV production company (an Amazing Stories reboot) and a space drama from Battlestar Galactica showrunner Ron Moore.

The company reportedly plans to spend more than $1 billion on original programming this year.

The new series starring Spencer would be based on Kathleen Barber’s novel Are You Sleeping, which focuses on a sensational true crime podcast that upends the lives of the main characters. Screenwriter Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife, Justified) is set to write the show’s script, while Sarah Koenig, host of the actual true crime podcast Serial, will serve as a consultant.