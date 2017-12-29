The iPhone Is the Bestselling Tech Product of the Year (Again)

Once again, Apple’s iPhone was the best-selling tech product of the year.

Not only was the iPhone the best-selling tech product of 2017, according to a USA Today report, but its sales numbers were so large that it sold more than the next four items combined on the best-selling list.

The paper worked with GBH Insights for the report. In it, analysts claim that Apple will sell 223 million iPhones this year, up from the 211 million phones it sold in 2016.

As for the other products that made it to the top five those are (in order): The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones (counted as one product) at 33 million, Amazon Echo Dot connected speakers at 24 million, Apple Watch at 20 million, and Nintendo Switch video game console at 15 million.

Worth noting, Apple’s huge sales numbers include all of its iPhone models. This year alone, the company released three new versions of the phone: the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. That certainly helped it destroy its competition.

While huge, this year’s sales numbers also aren’t a record for the Cupertino, Calif. company. That honor belongs to 2015 when Apple released the iPhone 6, a redesign that led to 230 million in sales.