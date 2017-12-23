Apple Could Have a Mac-and-iPhone Surprise in 2018

As the year comes to a close, much of the talk surrounding Apple has centered on its plans for 2018.
Over the last several days, we’ve heard a variety of reports that suggest Apple has big plans for 2018. For one, the company could decide to combine the Mac and iOS development process, effectively creating a scenario where one app could be used on both the iPhone and Mac, creating a singular user scenario. Apple (aapl) is also said to be planning big investments in the entertainment industry after hiring three new executives from Amazon Studios.
But Apple’s look ahead to next year was capped off by Morgan Stanley, which said this week that Apple is its “top pick” for technology companies next year. Needless to say, 2018 looks to be a promising one for Apple.
Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter
Read on to check out all of the week’s biggest Apple news.
This is Fortune’s latest weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news. Here’s last week’s roundup.
- Apple is said to be working on a secret project that would allow developers to create one app that could be used on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The company currently requires developers to create two distinct apps—one for the Mac and another for iOS-based devices. By combining the two, Apple could reduce third-party developer costs and resource requirements and allow them to deliver a uniform experience across all of the company’s hardware. The feature could be released late next year.
- In a note to investors this week, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Katy Huberty called Apple their top tech performer for 2018. They said that Apple’s improving iPhone sales in China, coupled with the appeal of its iPhone X smartphone, should make for a good year for Apple in 2018.
- Apple poached three Amazon Studios executives in an apparent push to increase its original content offerings, Variety is reporting. The executives are expected to focus on acquiring original video content for Apple that centers on kids and international programming. Apple is believed to be planning to spend more than $1 billion on original content to compete with Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and others, in the coming year.
- After a processor benchmarking company discovered Apple had slowed down iPhone performance to improve battery life, Apple this week acknowledged the move. In a statement, Apple said that its software slows down iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, and iPhone 7 whenever their batteries start to malfunction. The move, Apple says, ensures a smooth user experience even when the battery isn’t behaving properly.
- Apple was sued by iPhone owners this week after the company acknowledged the software update. In their lawsuit, Stefan Bogdanovich and Dakota Speas said that they “suffered interferences (sic) to their iPhone usage due to the intentional slowdowns.” They’re seeking damages for the “economic damages and other harm” they apparently suffered.
- Apple’s AirPods earbuds are sold out everywhere. And unless you’re willing to pay a premium on eBay, there’s little to no chance you’ll be able to buy them in time for Christmas.
One more thing…Has Apple lost its design mojo? We ask that question in the “Business by Design” package in the January 1, 2018 issue of Fortune.