Apple Could Have a Mac-and-iPhone Surprise in 2018

As the year comes to a close, much of the talk surrounding Apple has centered on its plans for 2018.

Over the last several days, we’ve heard a variety of reports that suggest Apple has big plans for 2018. For one, the company could decide to combine the Mac and iOS development process, effectively creating a scenario where one app could be used on both the iPhone and Mac, creating a singular user scenario. Apple (aapl) is also said to be planning big investments in the entertainment industry after hiring three new executives from Amazon Studios.

But Apple’s look ahead to next year was capped off by Morgan Stanley, which said this week that Apple is its “top pick” for technology companies next year. Needless to say, 2018 looks to be a promising one for Apple.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Read on to check out all of the week’s biggest Apple news.

This is Fortune’s latest weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news. Here’s last week’s roundup.

One more thing…Has Apple lost its design mojo? We ask that question in the “Business by Design” package in the January 1, 2018 issue of Fortune.