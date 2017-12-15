Wanted: New Antitrust Paradigm — CEO Daily, Friday 15th December

Top News

• Elliott Goes After Hess

Paul Singer’s Elliott Management has a new target. It has accumulated a 6.7% stake in Hess Corp., with a view to either removing CEO John B. Hess or getting him to sell all or part of the company. Hess’s stock has decoupled from crude prices this year, falling amid concerns that heavy investment needs will eat into the cash flow of a company that has traditionally also liked to pay out generous dividends (not least to its CEO and largest shareholder).

WSJ, subscription required

• Two Jaw-Dropping Disney-Fox Numbers

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger stands to collect $142 million in stock awards through 2021, under the contract extension he signed as part of the deal with Fox. In a regulatory filing, it said Iger could receive restricted stock units worth up to $27 million at the current share price in four annual instalments. Another eye-popping detail from the deal is the $2.5 billion break fee it will have to pay 21st Century Fox if the deal does get blocked by regulators.

Fortune

• Airbus Drops the Pilot

Airbus said CEO Tom Enders will leave the company at the end of his contract in 2019, while COO Fabrice Brégier, who heads the group’s commercial division (its largest) will leave in February. The company admitted no causal link, but management has come under increasing pressure in recent months in connection will allegations of corruption in securing both commercial and defense orders. Bregier had long been considered as the likeliest successor to Enders, but the Financial Times reported that the company’s board had been keen to move beyond the automatic rotation of French and German candidates through its top positions.

Fortune

• While Ryanair Has a Pilot Issue of its Own

Ryanair announced on Friday that it would recognize pilot unions for the first time in its 32-year history in a bid to stop its first pilot strike from taking place later in the day. Pilots in several countries threatened strike action in the busy run-up to Christmas. CEO Michael O’Leary’s refusal to recognize unions was at the heart of the ultra low-cost model he developed to turn a small Irish regional airline into Europe’s largest carrier by passenger numbers. O’Leary said he expects to agree new pay structures in the new year.

Fortune