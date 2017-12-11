If you’re hoping to get your hands on the iPhone X before the holidays, there’s now a better chance than ever of you actually doing it.

Apple is now promising as little as two-day waiting periods on the order of new iPhone X units through its online store. As of this writing, customers who buy either the 64GB or 256GB iPhone X from any carrier will be able to get it within the next several days. An unlocked iPhone X that can be used on any carrier network will also ship within the next couple of days.

Apple released the iPhone X last month. The smartphone comes with a 5.8-inch display and ditches thick bezels, leaving no room for a physical home button. Apple has ditched its Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the iPhone X and now incorporates a Face ID facial scanner in its place that gives users access to its software and verifies purchases through Apple Pay. The iPhone X starts at $999 for the 64GB version, but jumps to $1,149 for the 256GB option.

Since its release last month, the iPhone X has been somewhat difficult to find on store shelves, though its availability has been better than some had anticipated before its release. At that time, reports had suggested Apple was running into assembly problems that constricted supply. But it appears now that those apparent problems have been overcome and the company can now satisfy demand.

Apple’s carrier partners—including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile—also sell the handset through their stores. They all have available units.