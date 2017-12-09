Although 2017 will see Apple generate billions of dollars in profit and only add to its ever-growing cash hoard, 2018 looks even more promising.

Several reports this week surfaced saying Apple could have a lucrative 2018. In addition to reports that Apple will offer three new iPhones next year in a bid to increase revenue in that critical product segment, the company’s AirPods earbuds are also set to soar.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter



Beyond that, the week was dominated by small improvements to some of Apple’s platforms, including talk of an acquisition that could bolster its Podcasts app and a new cash-transfer feature in Apple Pay that could increase the mobile wallet’s usage.

This is Fortune’s latest weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news. Here’s last week’s roundup.

Overall, the week hasn’t been too bad for Apple. Read on to learn more about some of the biggest Apple news from the last several days:

One more thing…Looking for an iPad or MacBook accessory for that special someone in your life? Here’s our guide to some of the best options out there.