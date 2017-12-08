Apple Fixes Bug That Let Hackers Wrest Control of Smart Home Devices

A vulnerability was found in Apple’s HomeKit software for controlling smart home devices that could have allowed hackers to take control of those devices.

The bug, first reported on Thursday by Apple-tracking site 9to5Mac and since fixed, appeared to have affected Apple’s iOS 11.2 operating system. It allowed hackers to access an unsuspecting user’s smart home devices and make changes to them due to a bug in HomeKit, the software used by developers to let home gadgets like lightbulbs, door locks, and thermostats be controlled through Apple’s Home app.

People can use Home to do things like unlock doors, open garage doors, and change thermostat settings. By exploiting the bug, hackers could do the same remotely.

The implications are obviously scary. A hacker could conceivably unlock a door to gain entry to a victim’s house. It’s unclear whether anyone has actually used the vulnerability to target a home.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple fixed the problem through a software update implemented soon after the report was published. In the coming days, Apple plans to also issue a software update to users to ensure the software doesn’t allow hacking on the user side.

Still, the first update should close the security hole.

“The issue affecting HomeKit users running iOS 11.2 has been fixed,” Apple told Fortune in a statement. “The fix temporarily disables remote access to shared users, which will be restored in a software update early next week.”