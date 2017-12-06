A decade after Apple introduced its Internet video streaming set top box and six months after CEO Tim Cook made a promise, Amazon is finally bringing its Prime Video service to the platform.

Apple TV (aapl) users could find the full-featured Amazon Prime Video app available in the Apple TV’s App store starting on Wednesday for the first time. The app allows Prime members to watch all of Amazon’s original shows, such as Transparent and The Man in the High Castle, along with Amazon’s library of thousands of TV shows and movies licensed from Hollywood studios.

The new app is also compatible with the Apple TV’s universal search feature, meaning results from Amazon programming will show up in the results alongside content from Apple, HBO, CBS (cbs), and other participating providers.

Amazon’s move follows the introduction of Apple TV-compatible apps from almost all of its competitors, including Netflix (nflx) and Hulu. It also comes just as Amazon’s rivalry with Google’s YouTube heats up. Google (googl) pulled YouTube off of several Amazon devices this week, saying it was because Amazon would not sell some of its hardware.

Amazon’s (amzn) video service has long been available via an app for iPhones and iPads. Back in June at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, CEO Tim Cook said the Amazon Prime video app would come to Apple TV at some point in 2017. “We are so pleased to welcome Amazon to Apple TV,” he said on stage during his keynote speech.

But that left Apple TV users puzzled when Apple updated the software for the Apple TV several times in the fall without adding Amazon. By making the app available this week, Apple just makes Cook’s deadline.