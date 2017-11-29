Trump didn’t waste any time to weigh in on news that NBC Today co-anchor Matt Lauer had been fired following reports of “inappropriate sexual behavior” in the workplace.

Just eight minutes after The Today Show confirmed on Twitter that Lauer’s contract had been terminated, Trump jumped in to offer his own thoughts on the matter. He tweeted: “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Less than ten minutes after posting, Trump’s tweet had gained close to 3,000 retweets and well over 8,000 likes.

Of course, Trump himself has been under scrutiny in recent days. He has come to the defense of Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore who’s been accused of relationships with underage girls, and this week has reportedly denied that the voice heard on a now-infamous Access Hollywood tape was in fact his own.