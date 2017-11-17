Tax Spotlight Shifts to the Senate — CEO Daily, Friday, 17th November

Top News

• Hens in the Foxhouse

Verizon, Comcast and Sony have all been sniffing around 21st Century Fox since confirmation of its (ultimately fruitless) talks with Disney effectively put the company on the block. The WSJ reports that Fox is willing to part with the 20th Century Fox movie studio, some U.S. cable networks and its international business (including, by extension, the effort to consolidate control of U.K.-based Sky Plc). A formal approach from any quarter may be unlikely until the Justice Department formally lays out its concerns about the AT&T-Time Warner deal.

• Volkswagen Puts Dieselgate Behind It

Volkswagen’s supervisory board is set to sign off on an $82.5 billion five-year investment plan that will flesh out its aspirations to become a world leader in electric vehicles. Around $12 billion of that is earmarked for making EVs in China, which has the most stringent mandate of any major market for sales quotas of low-emission cars. VW’s plan shows how the company has internalized the need for transformation. It will also shed light on how the power struggle between its various brands is playing out in the wake of Dieselgate. VW’s shares, meanwhile, may close above their pre-Dieselgate level for the first time today.

• The Bitcoin Bandwagon Gets Back in Gear

Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high after one of the most prominent exchanges for the cryptocurrency, Coinbase, announced it would roll out a new range of services aimed at institutional players such as hedge funds. The move underlines how Bitcoin is increasingly attracting big money players. Of more prosaic, real-world importance in the blockchain space—American Express and Santander said they will start offering corporate clients U.S.-U.K. payment services based on the blockchain of the startup Ripple.

• Cisco Resuscitated

Shares in Cisco Systems rose over 5% to a 10-year high after it forecast a first quarterly increase in sales in two years. Revenue in the three months to October fell 2% on the year, but that was above expectations. Contributions from new acquisitions such as cyber security business OpenDNS and software company AppDynamics are expected to hasten its transformation from a maker of networking equipment into a provider of Software as a Service.

