Comcast Approached Twenty-First Century Fox to Buy Some Assets

Comcast has approached Twenty-First Century Fox, expressing interest in the same assets that Walt Disney had approached Fox for recently, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Shares of Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox were up 5.4% at $30.90 in after market trading on Thursday. Comcast was marginally higher at $37.35.

The news comes days after media reports said Fox had held talks to sell most of its film and cable television assets to Disney.

Fox and Comcast did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CNBC first reported on Comcast’s interest.