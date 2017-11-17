Apple issued a software update that fixes an annoying problem some people who live in cold climates were having with their new iPhone X devices.

After installing iOS 11.1.2 users shouldn’t suffer from frozen screens in cold weather, Apple said. The update “fixes an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop,” Apple explained in notes to the software.

The problem occurred when the iPhone X’s OLED screen did not register the user’s finger swipes in cold weather. According to Apple’s guidelines, the iPhone X is designed to work normally at temperatures between of 32 degrees to 95 degrees Fahrenheit (or zero to 35 degrees Celsius).

Some users quickly found a workaround for the frozen screen problem. Locking the phone and unlocking it via Face ID seemed to cure the issue and allow the device to recognize swipes and touches properly instantly.

Apple (aapl) introduced the iPhone X back in September alongside its iPhone 8 models, but the new, most-expensive-ever iPhone didn’t go on sale and get into the hands of regular customers until the beginning of November. The phone is also Apple’s first with an OLED display.