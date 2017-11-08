One of the first iPhone X sales is coming soon.

Sam’s Club will be holding a one-day sales event on November 11, where it will be offering Apple iPhone X customers a $250 in-store card and a waived activation fee, the company has announced. Collectively, the gift card and activation fee will give customers $290 in value.

It’s uncommon for retailers to offer discounts so soon after an iPhone launch, due in large part to heavy demand for Apple’s handsets and low supply. While Sam’s Club isn’t offering a direct discount on an iPhone X purchase, giving customers a gift card and waiving the activation fee is effectively doing so—as long as those customers buy something else at the club’s stores.

Aside from the iPhone X, Sam’s Club is offering the same offer to those who buy an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, the two other new handsets from Apple. Customers who buy a Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, or Galaxy Note 8 will qualify for a $300 Sam’s Club gift card and waived activation fee.

Sam’s Club’s offers are part of a broader set of deals the retailer will have on November 11. Each year, Sam’s Club holds a one-day sales event before Black Friday to capture early shoppers who might not want to face the holiday shopping rush. Sam’s Club doors open at 7 a.m. on Saturday. And although the company is offering many of the same deals on its website that day, the iPhone and Galaxy deals are available only in its clubs.

The gift cards will be given to customers at the time of the smartphone’s activation. It can’t be used on an iPhone purchase or the Sam’s Club membership fee.