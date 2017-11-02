Tens of Millions of Americans Want an Apple iPhone X for the Holidays

Americans of all ages hope to get their hands on the iPhone X this holiday season.

A whopping 20% of American adults have placed Apple’s iPhone X atop their holiday smartphone wishlists, rewards provider Ebates revealed in a survey released this week. Among teens who said they want a smartphone this year, 35% chose the iPhone X. Collectively, tens of millions of people hoping to get a smartphone this year have their sights set on the iPhone X.

However, Ebates, which worked with researcher Propeller Insights in its survey of more than 1,000 adults and 500 teens, suggested the iPhone X has some competition. Namely, 38% of adults said they’d prefer the Samsung Galaxy S8, and 28% of teens said the same. Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus was atop 23% of adult smartphone wish lists, and the iPhone 8 attracted 22% of would-be adult smartphone buyers. A quarter of teens would like the iPhone 8 Plus and 35% say they’d like to get an iPhone 8.

Apple’s AAPL iPhone X hits store shelves on Friday. The smartphone is the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever released at a starting price of $999. However, for that price, users are getting a dramatically redesigned handset with a screen that nearly entirely covers its front panel, a Face ID facial-scanning feature, and wireless charging.

There has been some debate over the extent of iPhone X demand. Some market analysts have wondered whether the price will drive customers away. Others have suggested that Apple’s pricing isn’t a problem and the company will attract customers far and wide. GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives believes Apple could attract tens of millions of customers this year.

Apple started offering the iPhone X on pre-order last week, and its available units sold out in just minutes. Carriers similarly sold out quickly, though some iPhone X models were still available well into the day on Friday. Apple itself has not announced actual sales or pre-order figures, but called early pre-orders “off the charts.”

It’s unclear from the Ebates study why some adults might prefer the Galaxy Note 8 or iPhone 8 over the iPhone X. It is worth noting, however, that those handsets are readily available at stores and cost less than Apple’s top-of-the-line smartphone.