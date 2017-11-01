Ivanka Trump's Brand Is Becoming More Liked By Democrats—and Less Liked By Republicans

Democrats are warming up to the first daughter.

Consumer perception of the Ivanka Trump brand among Democrats has become more positive over the past half-year, according to a YouGov poll set for release Wednesday. The reverse is true for perceptions among Republicans, according to Axios, which first reported on the data.

The report is based on online polling of 4,800 people each weekday in the six-month period.

While Trump’s star is rising slightly among Democrats, overall consumer perceptions of her brand and her father’s are overwhelmingly negative. In fact, among the 1,600 brands that YouGov tracks daily, Ivanka Trump and Trump Hotels and Resorts are both in the bottom ten.

Trump stepped down from her day-to-day role at her eponymous company in January, though she remains an owner. A spokesperson for the brand told Racked in September that the company’s 2016 revenue was up 21% over 2015 and that it expects to see continued year-over-year growth this year. There are plans to open a brick-and-mortar Ivanka Trump store in Manhattan by the end of 2017.

Another—much less formal—indicator of how consumers feel about the first daughter’s brand is the uptick in donations of Ivanka Trump-branded clothes to secondhand stores. Back in August, Fortune reported that users listed 223% more Ivanka Trump-branded items on startup fashion resale website Thredup in 2016 than in the same period a year earlier. In 2017, users listed 111% more items in the first five months of the year.

YouGov attributes part of Trump’s increasing appeal to Democrats to the publication of her book, Women Who Work. That book, released in May and written prior to the 2016 presidential election, is a practicum for professional women and advises readers on everything from salary negotiations to work-life balance. In the book, Trump also reveals personal details that many women can likely relate to, such as her insecurities about being a working mother. She writes that she “was grappling with whether being a young female executive with a baby would undermine my authority in the eyes of my colleagues and peers in a very male-dominated industry.” In September, the mom of three revealed that she has struggled with post-partum depression.