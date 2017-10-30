Apple is removing notification previews with its iPhone X.

In an early hands-on published on Monday, Wired revealed that notification previews will not be accessible from the iPhone X’s lock screen as it is on other Apple handsets. So, when users pick up their handsets but don’t actually go into the smartphone’s software, they won’t see previews of text messages, Facebook messages, and other notifications, according to Wired.

Notification previews in Apple’s AAPL iOS mobile operating system are designed to give users a quick glance at what they might have missed since the last time they opened their iPhones. But by being turned on by default, they also can give unauthorized people who happen to pick up someone else’s iPhone a glimpse at the conversations they’re having, the calls they’re receiving, and more.

To address those security concerns, Apple’s iOS has settings that allow users to remove previews and just show generic notifications. It requires users to open apps to access content, but has the benefit of shrouding private conversations from nosy bystanders.

It’s unclear why Apple has turned off notification previews in the iPhone X version of iOS 11, but not in the version available on its other smartphones. However, according to Wired, once the iPhone X’s Face ID facial scanner verifies the person’s identity, the notification previews are displayed on the lock screen.

Apple’s iPhone X was made available for pre-order last Friday. It hits store shelves on November 3.