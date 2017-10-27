Ebay's Apple iPhone X Pre-Order Offers Top $60,000

If your hopes of getting an iPhone X were dashed by Apple’s online store Friday morning, some enterprising eBay users might have an alternative—if you don’t mind paying up.

Immediately after Apple and carriers started selling pre-orders on Friday, some who were lucky enough to get launch-date delivery offered to sell those products to the highest bidder on eBay EBAY . As of this writing, a Space Grey iPhone X pre-order through T-Mobile is on sale for $60,000. Those looking for an unlocked Space Grey iPhone X could get it on launch day by paying the person who pre-ordered it $20,000. A slew of other listings for a variety of amounts, including many at around $5,000, are also available.

Apple’s AAPL iPhone X was made available for pre-order at 3:01 a.m. ET on Friday. Within minutes, the iPhone X’s initial supply on Apple.com sold out, pushing shipping dates back on all subsequent orders. As of this writing, Apple is promising a December shipment date on new pre-orders. Depending on the model, many of the carriers are offering the same.

Although waiting six weeks might not be a problem for some, eBay sellers are hoping that there are would-be iPhone X owners with cash to burn who won’t mind dropping thousands to get access to their pre-ordered devices.

All of the listings on eBay now promise that once Apple ships the iPhone X to them, they’ll turn around and send it to the person who bought the device on eBay. However, consumers should note that there’s no simple way to verify that the seller has indeed placed a valid pre-order, and there’s no guarantee that person will actually send the device to them. In other words, buyer beware.

But if you really can’t wait to buy the $999 iPhone X and would rather guarantee you get it on launch day, eBay might be a solution. That is, if you’re fine with spending boatloads of cash to get it.