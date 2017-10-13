Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is getting into the education business.

The Silicon Valley technologist, who helped create Apple aapl over 40 years ago with the late Steve Jobs, has debuted Woz U, an online university. He plans to eventually open physical campuses in over 30 cities in the U.S. and other unspecified countries.

The institute, with a corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz., offers online courses that are intended to train people in computer science and related fields and help them land jobs in the technology industry. Woz U is part of the private, for-profit Southern Careers Institute, which operates seven campuses in Texas as well as an online school. Although Woz U is affiliated with Southern Careers Institute, it plans to “partner with other colleges and institutions as we grow,” according to the Woz U website.

“Our goal is to educate and train people in employable digital skills without putting them into years of debt,” Wozniak, who was once an elementary school teacher, said in a statement. “People often are afraid to choose a technology-based career because they think they can’t do it. I know they can, and I want to show them how.”

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Besides offering online courses to prospective students, Woz U will also work with technology companies to help them “recruit and train, or even retrain, a workforce,” according to the announcement. The institute also plans to provide computer science related curriculum to various school districts.

Currently, the only courses available online include ones related to software development, but the institute plans to debut in 2018 courses related to data science, mobile apps, and cyber security, according to the Woz U website. Prices for the courses are not disclosed on the website.

A Woz U spokesperson didn’t disclose tuition prices, only to say that the “Cost of tuition would vary based on the student’s program or retraining needs.”

“Each platform will offer students personalized learning to meet their needs,” the spokesperson said in an email.

In 2019, Woz U plans a 12-to-16 month-long accelerator program that is intended help school leaders spot the institute’s best students and place them in leading technology companies. These chosen students will also “learn how to finance and capital raise for start-ups,” according to the website.

Other online education programs include the education-tech startup Coursera and Lynda.com, which LinkedIn bought in 2015 for $1.5 billion.