Star Wars fans flocked online last night to be among the first people in the galaxy to land pre-sale tickets for The Last Jedi’s Dec. 15 premiere in theaters.

The advance sales kicked off soon after Walt Disney-owned Lucasfilm debuted the latest trailer for the space opera’s next installment during halftime of Monday night’s football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears on ESPN (another Disney property). Tickets were clearly in high demand, as evidenced by the large number of complaints on social media by fans experiencing delays while trying to make a purchase through online movie ticket seller Fandango. (Meanwhile, tickets reportedly went on sale a little bit earlier than planned on Showcase Cinema’s mobile apps.)

In the hours after tickets went on sale, Star Wars fans flooded Fandango with complaints about long wait times and website glitches via the online ticket seller’s Twitter account. Fandango’s social media customer service team had to crank up the hyperdrive to respond to all of the users’ complaints.

Everyone in the galaxy is grabbing tickets. Your transactions may experience some delay. We are working at light speed. — Fandango (@Fandango) October 10, 2017

Other users noted that they were unable to make a seat selection for the movie on Fandango’s site.

We should have this issue fixed! Thank you for notifying us. #MayTheForceBeWithYou — Fandango (@Fandango) October 10, 2017

Several users received the same response from Fandango’s Twitter account regarding the ticketing delays: “Due to the demand, there may be a delay. Our goal is to get you to your tickets asap. Thanks for your patience.”

Fortune contacted Fandango for comment on last night’s ticketing delays and we will update this article with any response. Fandango is one of several online services that started selling advance The Last Jedi tickets on Monday night, along with Showcase Cinema, Movietickets.com, and Atom Tickets. Fans could also buy tickets directly from movie theater chains such as AMC, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, and the Alamo Drafthouse.

Disney has not announced any preliminary sales results for The Last Jedi. The film’s predecessor, 2015’s The Force Awakens, set a box office record with its nearly $248 million domestic opening weekend. Similarly, in 2015, pre-sales for The Force Awakens caused site outages and delays on services like Fandango, as well as AMC’s online ticketing site.