It’s been six years since Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died, and his successor Tim Cook has issued a tribute to his former boss.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Cook said that he would be “remembering Steve today,” and said that Jobs is “still with us, still inspiring us.” He then shared a famous Steve Jobs quote: “Make something wonderful,” Jobs once said, “and put it out there.”

Steve Jobs died on October 5, 2011 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. While Jobs remained chief executive nearly to the end of his life, he eventually passed the torch to Cook, who has remained Apple’s AAPL chief executive over that time.

During his tenure, Cook has often called on Steve Jobs’ legacy as the foundation for which all Apple decisions are made. In a tribute to Jobs earlier this year, Apple announced that its 1,000-seat auditorium at its new Apple Park headquarters would be known as the Steve Jobs Theater.

Remembering Steve today. Still with us, still inspiring us. “Make something wonderful, and put it out there.” pic.twitter.com/7aOCPkwU0U — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2017

At that theater last month, Cook kicked off a show that played host to new iPhones by remembering Jobs and his legacy. Cook, who came out on stage after a Jobs tribute video was played with statements the late co-founder made during his career, said that he loved “hearing [Jobs’] voice.” He wiped away tears before he moved on.

Cook has made it a habit each year to remember Jobs on October 5. And of late, he’s used Twitter to get his message out. Last year, Cook pulled another Jobs quote that about courage and said that he was “remembering Steve and the many ways he changed our world.”