Here’s When You Can Expect the New Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Laptop to Ship

Microsoft's slick new Surface Pro LTE will be available December 1, according to several reports.

The thin laptop, which Microsoft ( msft ) announced last May at an event in Shanghai, will hit the store shelves well in time for the holidays, according to tech news site Neowin. An unnamed Microsoft spokesperson at the company's Ignite tech conference in Orlando this week confirmed the date, according to Neowin.

The difference between this version and the Surface Pros already out there is its use of wireless cellular networks for connectivity.

Microsoft's laptops and tablets represent the software giant's response to the popular Apple ( aapl ) Macbook Air and MacBook Pro devices. Microsoft is pushing the use of Surfaces to large business accounts and consumers alike. the company offers three basic versions: the least expensive Surface Pro, the Surface with detachable keyboard, and the high-end Surface Book.

The laptops have earned good reviews, but have also hit speed bumps. Last month, for example. Consumer Reports pulled its initial recommendation on the Surface, citing reliability problems.

Microsoft could not be reached for comment on the Surface Pro LTE availability date.