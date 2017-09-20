Google apparently has more up its sleeve for its October 4 event than just a Pixel 2 smartphone. The company is reportedly set to announce a new "mini-me" version of its Google Home connected speaker at the same time.
Google Home Mini looks like a squished version of the existing Google Home, according to tech news site Droid Life, which got its hands on some details, including the $49 price tag. The full-sized Google Home lists for $129.
The new product will also tap Google Assistant speech recognition and Google's (googl) prodigious search capabilities.
Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.
Google Home Mini, which is reportedly the actual name, will come in several colors, including "chalk," charcoal, and coral.
Related: Apple HomePod Faces Tough Battle With Amazon Echo, Google Home
This product, and its big brother, compete with Amazon Echo in the home-based virtual personal assistant market. Amazon Echo started shipping in quantity in July 2015, and it announced a smaller Echo Dot version the following March.
Google could not be reached for comment.
According to new research from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, Amazon accounts for 75% of the home assistant market with 15 million sold; Google stands at 24% with 5 million sold. New competitors in this field are expected from Samsung, Apple (aapl), and Microsoft (msft).