Google apparently has more up its sleeve for its October 4 event than just a Pixel 2 smartphone . The company is reportedly set to announce a new "mini-me" version of its Google Home connected speaker at the same time.

Google Home Mini looks like a squished version of the existing Google Home, according to tech news site Droid Life, which got its hands on some details, including the $49 price tag. The full-sized Google Home lists for $129 .

The new product will also tap Google Assistant speech recognition and Google's ( googl ) prodigious search capabilities.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Google Home Mini, which is reportedly the actual name, will come in several colors, including "chalk," charcoal, and coral.

Related: Apple HomePod Faces Tough Battle With Amazon Echo, Google Home

This product, and its big brother, compete with Amazon Echo in the home-based virtual personal assistant market. Amazon Echo started shipping in quantity in July 2015, and it announced a smaller Echo Dot version the following March.

Google could not be reached for comment.

According to new research from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, Amazon accounts for 75% of the home assistant market with 15 million sold; Google stands at 24% with 5 million sold. New competitors in this field are expected from Samsung , Apple ( aapl ) , and Microsoft ( msft ) .