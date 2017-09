Kohl’s Will Soon Accept Your Amazon Product Returns

Department store operator Kohl's said on Tuesday that select merchandise bought from Amazon can be returned at 82 Kohl's stores in Los Angeles and Chicago, starting October.

The move follows Kohl's announcement earlier this month that it would sell Amazon's devices , including the voice-controlled speaker Echo, at 10 of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Kohl's said on Tuesday it would package and transport all returned items to Amazon's return centers.

Kohl's ( kss ) and other retailers such as Sears Holdings ( shld ) are teaming up with the e-commerce giant— which has dented sales at retailers across the United States—ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon ( amzn ) has also been increasing its presence in brick-and-mortar stores and bought upmarket grocer Whole Foods Market's 456 stores .