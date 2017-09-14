Finance
Search
LyftAlphabet is Thinking of Investing $1 Billion in Lyft
Lyft
facebook adsFacebook Removed the Feature That Targeted Ads to ‘Jew Haters’
A Facebook Like Button logo is seen at t
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EQUIFAXAs Equifax Shares Tumble After Hacking, Wall Street Analysts Stay Bullish
Equifax
Strong Consumer Sales Number In April Hint At Wider Economic Growth
Drew Angerer 2017 Getty Images
Macy's

They’re Hiring–Macy’s Will Take on 80,000 Workers for the Holidays

Reuters
Sep 14, 2017

Macy's Inc (m) will increase by 20% the number of workers it hires during the holiday shopping season to staff distribution and warehouses that support its online business, but total holiday hiring will fall.

The department store operator said on Thursday it would hire 18,000 holiday workers to fulfill online orders, including shipping and packaging, an increase of about 3,000 from last year. But total hiring for the holiday season will fall to 80,000 from 83,000 last year, the company said, with Macy's operating 70 fewer stores than it did last year.

Rival Target Corp (tgt) on Wednesday said it would hire 43% more seasonal workers, or a total of 100,000, for the holiday season rush.

It was the first time in five years that Target increased the number of holiday workers it would hire, after the retailer reported a rise in comparable-store sales for the first time in more than a year.

Seasonal hiring plans typically point to retailers' sales expectations for the holiday season, which starts a day after Thanksgiving and continues into early January and accounts for nearly a third of annual sales.

U.S. staffing firm Radial expects retailers, including Neiman Marcus, Ralph Lauren Corp (rl) and Toys R Us, to hire 35% more workers this holiday season to fill positions at distribution centers as well as for ancillary services such as order-online-pick-up-in-store and doorstep delivery.

Macy's, like other department store operators, has been grappling with weak sales for years, as shoppers spend less on apparel and more on experiences, and as competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc (amzn) intensifies.

To counteract these pressures, large chains are heavily investing in their online businesses, including building distribution centers and logistic fleets while shutting stores and cutting jobs.

More and more retailers are now relying on temporary workers to fill positions, Moody's analyst Charles O'Shea told Reuters.

Macy's has lowered the headcount of its permanent employees by nearly 16% over the last five years, filings show, and plans to shut 100 stores by the end of this year.

Macy's last month repeated its outlook for a decline in sales for the fiscal year ending in January of between 3.2% and 4.3% and a decline in comparable-store sales of 2% to 3%.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE