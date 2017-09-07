Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Most Powerful WomenBetsy DeVos Just Rescinded Title IX Protection for Sexual Assault Survivors. Here’s Why That Means.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To House Appropriations Committee On Education Dept. Budget
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Aid Measure Grows to $15 Billion as Irma Bears Down
Air National Guard Distributes Food For Texas Livestock Stranded By Harvey
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
iPhone 8Apple’s New iPhone 8 May Be in Short Supply After Launch Next Week
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.
Apple

Apple Might Have Signed a Cheaper Music Deal With Warner

Don Reisinger
1:59 PM ET

Apple has reportedly signed a deal with a major record label that could ultimately save the company some cash.

Apple and Warner Music Group have signed a new deal that will allow the technology giant to continue streaming and selling the label's catalog through its Apple Music service, Bloomberg is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of the accord. Apple will pay Warner a percentage of Apple Music sales, but that revenue share is actually lower than it was in a previous contract the companies had signed years ago, according to Bloomberg's sources.

Music labels have long had a contentious relationship with digital marketplace owners that offer streaming and download purchases to customers. Physical media, like CDs, generated far more in revenue for the labels, and the turn to digital squeezed revenue and their bottom line.

Apple (aapl) has been among the most preferred digital marketplace partners because the company doesn't offer free streaming services and requires customers to either purchase songs or sign up for its $9.99-a-month Apple Music streaming service to access content. A portion of the revenue Apple generates through those services then goes to labels. Neither Apple nor the labels has ever divulged how much revenue is shared.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Now, though, streaming has becoming the de facto method for accessing and consuming music. And through services like Apple Music and Spotify, millions of people around the globe are opting to stream content to their smartphones or computers rather than purchase individual tracks and download them to their devices.

According to Bloomberg's sources, Apple had been paying record labels 58% on all sales through its Apple Music service. However, the company's chief competitor Spotify, which also offers a $9.99-a-month streaming service, had been paying 55% on its revenue, and negotiated the fee down to 52% earlier this year. Apple ostensibly wanted its own reduction and is willing to pay 55%, according to the report.

But Warner Music might just be one step in Apple's effort to reduce its cash outlay. According to Bloomberg's sources, Apple is also holding discussions with Sony Music Entertainment on royalty rates and could have a deal in place soon. The company is also holding discussions with Universal Music Group, but likely won't strike a deal in the near term, according to the report.

Until then, however, Apple is expected to continue streaming content from those labels under its existing contract.

Apple declined Fortune's request for comment on the Bloomberg report. Warner Music did not respond to a Fortune request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE