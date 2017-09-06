Tech
Search
include uInclude U Challenge Day 6: Serve Someone Without Expectation
Most Powerful WomenHillary Clinton Knows You Think Her Marriage to Bill Is ‘Just a Marriage on Paper.’ Here’s Her Response
SeriousFun Children's Network Gala - Inside
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
StarbucksStarbucks Has Recruited the Former CEO of Sam’s Club to Run Its Operations
Fortune Most Powerful Women - New York Dinner
T-Mobile

Free Netflix Coming for T-Mobile Unlimited Family Plan Subscribers

Aaron Pressman
11:03 AM ET

The video bundle may be fading for cable TV subscribers, but it's becoming a thing for mobile phone plans. On Wednesday, T-Mobile said it was giving all family plan subscribers on its unlimited data plans free Netflix service.

The move, which follows AT&T's HBO giveaway in April, could help T-Mobile retain more of the lucrative family accounts just as the wireless business is about to get more competitive when Apple launches new iPhones in a few days. And it could also help Netflix boost the growth of its U.S. audience, which increased 10% for the year ended June 30 to just under 52 million.

New and existing T-Mobile customers with at least two lines will get a standard Netflix subscription—which usually costs $10 per month—for free, the carrier said. And T-Mobile will cover the cost of Netflix for its customers who already subscribe to the video streaming service. The giveaway is the latest in T-Mobile's "uncarrier" marketing promotion that CEO John Legere kicked off in 2013 and that has helped the company attract more new subscribers than all of its rivals combined in the years since.

The standard plan at Netflix allows two users to be logged in at once and includes high-definition but not 4K ultra-high definition content (that's reserved for the company's $12-per-month premium plan). Of course, T-Mobile unlimited plan customers have all video downgraded to DVD quality when watching on their phones, unless they pay an extra $10 per line for the carrier's premium unlimited plan.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

The promotion comes after competition has eased in the wireless market over the past few months following a year of fierce battling over unlimited data plans. But competition and customer switching almost always heats up when Apple releases new iPhones and the carriers fall all over themselves to woo Apple (aapl) fans with discounts and special offers.

Offering free Netflix (nflx) marks a change in video strategy for T-Mobile. In the past, AT&T (t) and Verizon (vz) have made special video offerings available to their customers, while Sprint (s) has partnered with streaming music service Tidal. T-Mobile (tmus) allowed its customers to stream video from numerous services without counting against monthly data limits. But with the rise of unlimited plans, and the disappearance of the hated monthly limits, that strategy had become outmoded.

In April, AT&T began giving its regular unlimited data plan customers a free subscription to HBO as well a $25 monthly credit for the company's pay TV services, DirecTV, U-Verse and DirecTV Now. The carrier is in the process of buying Time Warner (twx), which owns HBO, for $107 billion. Despite many merger rumors involving T-Mobile this year, there's little chance it will seek to buy Netflix.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE