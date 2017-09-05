People are playing Minecraft to make money, not just to create blocky looking buildings in a fantasy world.

Mojang, the developer behind the popular game, said Tuesday that Minecraft creators have earned over $1 million selling custom character designs, maps, interactive stories, and other accessories in the game's online marketplace.

The fact that Minecraft Marketplace has only existed since April underscores the game’s popularity and potential as a business to third parties. Creators who post items for sale in the game's marketplace earn a cut on all sales.

Microsoft ( msft ) , which bought Mojang in 2014 for $2.5 billion, pitches the marketplace as a safer way to buy and download third-party add-ons to the core Minecraft game as opposed to buying them from other websites. In order to sell goods through the game, users must first apply online and be approved.

Minecraft Marketplace is available through Apple ( aapl ) and Android-based mobile devices, Windows 10- powered personal computers and phones, Amazon ( amzn ) Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire TV, and the Samsung Gear VR headset, according to a Microsoft support page. It is not compatible with Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.