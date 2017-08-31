Luxury
Starbucks

Brace Yourself. Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes Appear Imminent

Chris Morris
10:00 AM ET

Here we go again.

Starbucks has made some cryptic social media posts that seem to indicate the return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte is days, if not hours, away. The official launch date will likely be announced Friday on the company's Facebook page.

If you're not familiar with the drink, here's what all the fuss is about. The PSL is topped with pumpkin pie flavor and seasoned with cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg. And fans of the beverage happily toss their money at baristas once it goes on sale for a short period each year.

Starbucks marketing team, knowing this, has not only given the drink its own Twitter feed, it's using that feed to toy with the caffeine deprived emotions of those fans in the lead-up to the announcement.

If Starbucks follows a historical path, patrons could pick one up as early as tomorrow. Some Starbucks employees have shared photos of the pumpkin spice flavored sauce arriving in stores already. And while the "official" launch date last year was Sept. 6, most Starbucks locations began offering them on Sept. 1.

Starbucks is pushing the PSL in more than just coffee shops this year. The company announced earlier this month it would begin selling ready-to-drink pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin spice-flavored ground coffee to grocery chains this year.

