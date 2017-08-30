Tech
Search
TeslaElon Musk Says Tesla Is Working On a Dash Cam Feature
The London Motor Show
Economy3 Ways Hurricane Harvey Could Affect You No Matter Where You Live
Harvey Costs Seen Rising To $42 Billion As Flooding Intensifies
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Facebook Debuts Trailer for its Ball Family Reality Show
BIG3 - Week Eight
Fortune 500

Walmart Taps Nvidia for Massive Cloud to Take on Amazon

Barb Darrow
1:26 PM ET

Walmart, which is building its own cloud-based data centers, will be using more—a lot more—Nvidia chips, according to a research note from Global Equities Research.

In doing so, the retail giant joins a number of cloud computing providers like Amazon Web Services that are using more of what's known as graphical processing units, or GPUs, to crunch data for machine learning. GPUs, the thinking goes, are better suited for analyzing huge data sets or controlling autonomous cars than more general-purpose chips that are used for more typical computing.

Over the next six months, Walmart (wmt) will go "full steam" into deep neural networks, using clusters of Nvidia chips, Global Equities analyst Trip Chowdhry says in a note released Tuesday, which Barrons first spotted. Neural networks, a subset of artificial intelligence (AI), are sophisticated computing systems that mimic how the human brain learns.

Chowdhry says that Walmart is building a "GPU farm" that will be about a tenth of the size of rival Amazon Web Services "GPU" cloud. He does not identify any sources.

Related: Walmart Gears Up Anti-Amazon Stance After Whole Foods Deal

The business context here is important. Walmart has seen AWS parent company Amazon (amzn) eat into its business for years and is thus loathe to use AWS cloud services for its own computing needs. That's one big reason it built its own OneOps cloud while also making that OneOps core technology available for other companies to use.

Walmart is not the only retailer wary of putting its IT budget into AWS services. On Tuesday, the day after Amazon closed its $13.7 billion acquisition of grocery chain Whole Foods, CNBC reported that Target is scaling back its own use of AWS. What was most surprising to many about that report was the notion that Target used AWS to begin with. But then again, software developers at big companies often AWS to build test versions of their software without their bosses knowing.

Fortune contacted Walmart and Target for comment and will update this story as needed.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Going further back, in June after the Whole Foods deal was announced, Walmart reportedly told its partners and suppliers to stop using AWS services. The good news for retailers that are wary of using a competitor's cloud services is that Microsoft (msft) Azure and Google (goog) Cloud Platform are now seen as viable alternatives for many customers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE