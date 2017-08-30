MPW
Millennial Conservative Firebrand Tomi Lahren Joins Fox News

Alana Abramson
11:58 AM ET

Tomi Lahren, a conservative millennial political pundit who was controversially fired from Glenn Beck's The Blaze network, has landed a new gig as a Fox News contributor.

"Lahren will have a signature role on a [Fox News Channel] digital product currently in development and will also offer political commentary to the network’s opinion programming, primarily Hannity," Fox said in a statement Wednesday. Lahren's first appearance as a Fox contributor will come Wednesday night on Sean Hannity's show.

"I am blessed and honored to join the Fox News team. This exciting new step will allow me to give voice to all the America-loving patriots who have had my back since day one," Lahren wrote in a statement on her Facebook page. "The Fox News digital future is bright and I can't wait to take it to new heights!"

Lauren's show on The Blaze was cancelled and the host suspended after she said on ABC's The View in March that she was pro-choice. Lahren later filed suit against the network, alleging wrongful termination. The two parties settled in May, and Lahren was released from her contract.

Lahren announced in May that she was joining the Great America Alliance, a political action committee backing President Donald Trump, in a communications position. A source familiar with the matter said she will be winding down her role with the group.

The TV personality drew headlines last month when she sparred with comedian Chelsea Handler about the Affordable Care Act just days after lawmakers' efforts to repeal the law were defeated. Lahren was critical of the law, also called Obamacare, but also acknowledged that she benefitted from a provision that allows young adults to stay on their parents' health plans.

