Data Sheet—Can You Tell the Differences Between These Videos?

Good morning on a beautiful late-summer day in the northeast, Aaron standing in for Adam, who is traveling.

If you have a free moment today, on your phone, watch this split-screen video of a coin spinning.

The video was made a few years ago to help people choose which kind of high-definition TV to buy: a 720p model with a screen that depicts the image using about 1 million individual pixels, or a somewhat more expensive 1080p model that has a resolution with about double the number of pixels.

In TV land, where we sit a few feet away from a screen that may be four or five feet across, the difference is often discernible. But on your tiny phone screen? Pretty tough to choose, don't you think?

And that's why the kerfuffle about Verizon's decision this week to downgrade HD videos for its mobile phone customers from 1080p to 720p is probably getting way too much attention. (Tablet users still get 1080p.) AT&T , Sprint, and T-Mobile have been downgrading video even more significantly for many of their unlimited data plan customers—from HD all the way down to DVD-quality 480p, a resolution with only about 350,000 pixels. And all three have reported that customers can't tell difference or don't much care.

On the other hand, the move does signal that Verizon probably has been having some challenges, shall we say, in managing the burst of additional traffic on its network from newly freed unlimited data plan users.

Aaron Pressman

@ampressman

aaron.pressman@fortune.com