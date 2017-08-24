Tech
Search
Most Powerful WomenAmy Schumer: I Don’t ‘Deserve’ to Be Paid the Same As Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock
73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Headshots
LeadershipAdvertising Watchdog Group Calls for an Investigation of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop
Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Kim &amp; Rick Caruso Host Cocktails At goop-in@Nordstrom At The Grove
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BroadsheetA Peek at Hillary Clinton’s Book, Taylor Swift’s Album, More on That Google Engineer
Internet of Things

Siemens Spinoff Osram Just Bought This U.S. Industrial Light Startup

Barb Darrow
8:30 AM ET

The smart lighting market continues to get brighter. Osram, the digital lighting unit spun out of industrial giant Siemens, is buying Boston-based Digital Lumens.

Terms of the deal, announced late Wednesday, were not disclosed. Reuters reported the price was the "mid-double digit millions."

Nine-year-old Digital Lumens started out making fixtures and hardware for use in "smart" lighting systems for commercial and industrial use. It has more recently positioned itself as a provider of software to run such systems. Smart lighting, in which the actual lights are connected to each other and to a controlling hub via the Internet, is a subset of the growing Internet of Things phenomenon.

Digital Lumens claims 2,500 installations, mostly in industrial settings. It had taken in just over $55 million in venture funding from backers including Nokia Growth Partners and Flybridge Partners.

As former Fortune senior writer Stacey Higginbotham put it a while back: "Lighting, like everything else, has gone digital. Instead of creating light with wires and gas inside a hot enclosure, we now use semiconductors known as light-emitting diodes, or LEDs." They are more energy-efficient and durable than their forebears.

But the market has been a battleground with industrial giants Siemens (siegy), Philips (phg), and General Electric (ge) duking it out. It seemed inevitable that smaller players like Digital Lumens would be acquired or gone.

Related: Philips, GE, Osram in Digital Lighting War

While Digital Lumens focused on industrial customers, smart lighting has also gotten some traction in the home, where consumers can use Amazon Alexa or Google Home to control their lighting systems.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE