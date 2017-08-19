A hearty congratulations to the luminaries appearing on Fortune's 40 Under 40 list this year. The lineup of young business leaders includes four pros from the security world. Coincidentally, and unbeknownst to their selectors, each of the honorees was relevant to the news of the week.

Dmitri Alperovitch , cofounder and tech chief, CrowdStrike

Alperovitch led the investigation into the Democratic National Committee's security breach during the election season last year. So when The New York Times on Wednesday alleged a link between a Ukrainian hacker and the DNC hack, he was the perfect person to consult. Brian Krebs, a security blogger, pointed out that the Times story was built on a false premise; the tool built by the Ukrainian hacker, who goes by the online alias Profexer, was not used in the cyberespionage operation. Fortune confirmed this detail with Alperovitch, no. 26 on the 40 Under 40 list, in an email: "the PAS webshell that the individual Times was writing about allegedly had written was NOT used in the DNC hack." In other words, the Ukrainian and the DNC hack are not connected; you heard it from the horse's mouth.

Michelle Zatlyn , cofounder and chief operating officer, Cloudflare

Earlier this week, Cloudflare, a content delivery network that boasts supporting 10% of the world's Internet traffic, kicked the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer off its platform in the wake of a lethal protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. The decision basically guaranteed that the white supremacist stronghold would immediately succumb to distributed denial of services attacks and get taken offline. This represents an unprecedented reversal of course for Matthew Prince, Cloudflare's CEO, and Zatlyn, his second-in-command and no. 34 on this year's 40 Under 40 list. The pair have long held firm in their belief that they should not play judge, jury, and executioner when it comes to which voices get represented online. "Literally, I woke up in a bad mood and decided someone shouldn’t be allowed on the Internet. No one should have that power," Prince wrote in a memo to employees about his choice. If you haven't read the follow-up blog post about the decision, you should. It's worthwhile, and raises uncomfortable questions about free speech rights.

Jared Cohen , CEO, Alphabet's Jigsaw and Yasmin Green , director of R&D, Alphabet's Jigsaw

A pair of terror attacks in Spain has reminded the world of the threat that fomenting extremist ideologies pose at home and abroad. Cohen and Green, who earned a shared no. 18 spot on the 40 Under 40 list, are working to stop susceptible people from becoming radicalized. They're using Google's tech, like ad-targeting, to nudge social drifters back into normality. You might recall that I featured Green in a column here earlier this summer. Cohen and Green's refreshing approach to nipping terrorism in the bud is what lands them on the honor roll this year.

