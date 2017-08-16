Entertainment
Search
UberUber Backs Down In Philippines Regulator Row
Uber Technologies Inc. To Suspend Hungary Operations After New Laws Impose Blocks
Self-driving CarsFiat Chrysler Joins BMW and Intel’s Autonomous Car Alliance
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
IndonesiaIndonesia’s President Pledges to Tackle Extremism and Wealth Distribution
President Widoko of Indonesia meets PM Turnbull of Australia at G20
"Spectre" Beijing Premiere
Daniel Craig attends 'Spectre' premiere at The Place on November 12, 2015 in Beijing, China.  Photo by VCG via Getty Images
James Bond

Daniel Craig Tells Stephen Colbert He Will Be Back As James Bond

David Meyer
3:56 AM ET

Daniel Craig was famously reluctant to return to the role of James Bond after four outings in the British spy's suit. However, he used a Tuesday night appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to confirm that he will indeed be back for one more Bond film.

"I've been quite cagey about it… but I kind of felt like if I was going to speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you," Craig told Colbert, before responding in the affirmative to the comedian's question about him returning.

Craig said the 25th Bond movie, which is slated for a release at the end of 2019, will be his last. "I just want to go out on a high note," he said.

The English actor's previous Bond appearance was in 2015's Spectre, the 24th movie in the long-running series. After that movie finished shooting, Craig said he would "rather break this glass and slash my wrists" than make another Bond movie. On Tuesday, he characterized that statement as "really stupid."

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Spectre took in $880 million around the world, which was notably down from the $1.1 billion harvested by its predecessor, Skyfall.

Craig's first appearance as the agent with the license to kill was in 2006's Casino Royale. His interpretation of the role is notably grittier and more dour than that of his predecessor, the ultra-suave Pierce Brosnan.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE