Daniel Craig Tells Stephen Colbert He Will Be Back As James Bond

Daniel Craig attends 'Spectre' premiere at The Place on November 12, 2015 in Beijing, China. Photo by VCG via Getty Images

Daniel Craig was famously reluctant to return to the role of James Bond after four outings in the British spy's suit. However, he used a Tuesday night appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to confirm that he will indeed be back for one more Bond film.

"I've been quite cagey about it… but I kind of felt like if I was going to speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you," Craig told Colbert, before responding in the affirmative to the comedian's question about him returning.

Craig said the 25th Bond movie, which is slated for a release at the end of 2019, will be his last. "I just want to go out on a high note," he said.

The English actor's previous Bond appearance was in 2015's Spectre, the 24th movie in the long-running series. After that movie finished shooting, Craig said he would "rather break this glass and slash my wrists" than make another Bond movie. On Tuesday, he characterized that statement as "really stupid."

Spectre took in $880 million around the world, which was notably down from the $1.1 billion harvested by its predecessor, Skyfall .

Craig's first appearance as the agent with the license to kill was in 2006's Casino Royale . His interpretation of the role is notably grittier and more dour than that of his predecessor, the ultra-suave Pierce Brosnan.