Tech
Search
EclipseThe Solar Eclipse Could Cost Employers $694 Million in Lost Productivity
Cambridge, MA., 08/04/17, Kathy Reeves, a Physicist a Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, will travel to Oregon to witness the eclipse. These are the special glasses she will use to watch it. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
UberUber Scores a Victory in Appeals Court Over Passenger Rights
Uber CEO Kalanick Relinquishes Power After Investor Mutiny
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CarsSales Are Dropping at a Major Vintage Car Auction
Inside The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Classic Car Show
The Ledger

Blockchain U: Arizona State and Digital Currency Dash Launch Research Lab

Jeff John Roberts
10:00 AM ET

Students at Arizona State University will soon have a chance to get hands-on experience with blockchain, one of the world's hottest technologies that is used extensively for digital currencies such as bitcoin and Dash.

On Thursday, ASU announced that its engineering school, among the nation's largest, will partner with Dash to create a "Blockchain Research Lab" to work on blockchain technology and teach about its possibilities. According to a press release:

Initial research will focus on blockchain scalability, best practice, network architecture, environmentally -friendly mining, latency and throughput. Work will commence this month, and as the partnership progresses, may also include on-campus student lessons taught by Dash Core executives.

Blockchain technology, which is software that relies on multiple computers to create a tamper-proof ledger of transactions, is best known for powering bitcoin. But it's also attracting enormous interest from major industries like shipping and finance, which see its record-keeping system as a means of creating more secure and efficient supply chains.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Like other crypto-currencies, Dash is both a digital money and a specific type of blockchain. In an interview with Fortune, Dash CEO Ryan Taylor says he believes Dash is superior to bitcoin because its design allows faster for conducting transactions , and because it is built around voting incentives that encourage good governance.

Dash, which began in 2014 as a privacy-focused crypto-currency known as Darkcoin, is considerably less used than bitcoin, and has a value of around $1.5 billion versus more than $50 billion for bitcoin.

Dragan Boscovic, the technical director of the CASCADE research lab at ASU, where the blockchain unit will be housed, said the lab is backing Dash in part because it has many practical uses.

“Dash is the blockchain for the masses, and it's impressive for several reasons. The instant transactions (InstantSend) is a very important feature that meets the most demanding need of practical business applications," said Boscovic in a statement.

Other universities, including MIT and Princeton, have undertaken blockchain research but, according to ASU, the new lab will be the first official research entity devoted to actively researching applications for the technology.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE