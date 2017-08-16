Tech
Search
Donald TrumpWhy the CEOs Working With Trump Finally Jumped Ship
Books10 Must-Read Books That Promise to Give Your Career a Boost
Close-up of stacked open books on table
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Jamie DimonJPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Issues Sharp Rebuke of Trump
FRANCE-MARKETS-EUROPLACE-FINANCE
Fortune 500

Cisco’s Shares Fall on Disappointing Growth In This Business

Reuters
4:53 PM ET

Cisco Systems's revenue from its closely-watched security business rose less than analysts had estimated in the fourth quarter, sending the company's shares down about 2.5% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Revenue from Cisco's switching business, easily its largest, also missed Wall Street's estimates, resulting in the company's total revenue falling for the seventh straight quarter.

With its traditional business of making switches and routers struggling, Cisco, like other legacy technology firms, is focusing on high-growth areas such as security, the Internet of Things and cloud computing.

In Cisco's security business, which offers firewall protection and breach detection systems, revenue rose 3% to $558 million, but fell short of analysts expectations of $580.5 million, according to financial and data analytics firm FactSet.

Revenue from Cisco's switching business fell 9% to $3.44 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $3.57 billion, according to FactSet.

But revenue in the company's wireless and data center businesses topped analysts' estimates, helping overall revenue meet expectations.

The world's largest network gear maker said revenue fell nearly 4% to $12.13 billion in the fourth quarter ended July 29.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of about $12.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cocco's net income fell to $2.42 billion, or 48 cents per share, from $2.81 billion, or 56 cents per share.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 61 cents per share, in line with analysts' estimates.

The company's earnings and revenue forecast for the current quarter was largely in line with analysts' estimates.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE