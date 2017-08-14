Retail
Search
CoinbaseHow Coinbase Can Be a Real Unicorn
UberShould Travis Kalanick Really Be Kicked Off Uber’s Board?
Key Speakers At The TiE Global Entrepreneurs Summit
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
UberRead Benchmark’s Letter to Uber Employees Explaining Why It’s Suing Former CEO Travis Kalanick
Inside A Target Corp. Location Ahead of Earnings Figures
Target Corp. shopping carts sit outside a company store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, May 16, 2016.  Christopher Dilts—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Grocery

Target Hires Walmart, General Mills Execs to Help Retool Grocery Biz

Phil Wahba
4:15 PM ET

Target (tgt) is taking another stab at re-inventing its large but uninspired grocery business.

The discount chain said on Wednesday it had hired two new senior executives, one from Walmart (wmt) and the other from General Mills (gis), to help overhaul its $15 billion a year food business, one that has floundered but is essential to helping Target lick its shopper traffic challenges.

The new hires, 20-year General Mills veteran Liz Nordlie and Mark Kenny, most recently in charge of house brands in deli and bakery at Walmart, will be tasked with improving Target's private label brands as well as prepared foods.

Food generates about 20% of company sales but is an area where Target has found itself pinched between Walmart's aggressive prices and grocery overhaul, and efforts of food stores like Kroger (kr) and Whole Foods Market's (wfm) domination of organic foods. What's more, grocery is an essential tool in spurring regular visits from customers so any drop-off in its food business pinches other categories too. In its fiscal first quarter, Target said comparable sales had fallen in its food and beverage business, even as some bright spots started to emerge, namely its produce business. Target will report second quarter results on Wednesday.

The two hires comes a few months after Target hired Jeff Burt, an executive from Kroger's Fred Meyer chain, to head its grocery business, looking for a reset after the previous head of the division, Anne Dament, left Target after just 18 months into the job. Dament had been a colleague of Target CEO Brian Cornell's earlier in her career when both worked at Safeway and her exit was seen as a major setback for Target.

Nordlie will be vice president of product design and development in food and beverage at Target and home in on Target's private label brands in food, which include Archer Farms and Market Pantry. As for Kenny, he'll oversee meat, seafood, deli, bakery and prepared foods.

"We have been making positive progress with our assortment, presentation and operations in food and beverage this year," said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target, in a statement. The two new hires will help the company "go even further, faster, delivering both an experience and assortment that’s uniquely Target," he added.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE