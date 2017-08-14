Business Leaders Are Not Happy With President Trump’s Charlottesville Response

Merck CEO Ken Frazier wasn't the only business leader alarmed by President Donald Trump's initial decision not to condemn white nationalist groups involved in a deadly alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Va. this past weekend.

Apple's Tim Cook and Goldman Sachs' Llloyd Blankfein were some other business leaders to call Trump out for his "both sides" response to the rally on Saturday. And on Monday, after Frazier announced his resignation from the president's advisory council, Unilever CEO took to Twitter to applaud Frazier's decision. (Frazier is one of only four black CEOs on the Fortune 500. )

These responses came before Trump gave an updated response Monday, where he did condemn racist groups, including white supremacists , neo-Nazis, and the KKK. He also said "racism is evil."

Even so, a lot of what business leaders had to say wasn't focused on this one issue. Here's a round-up of their responses so far:

Unilever CEO Paul Polman

Polman applauded Frazier for his "strong leadership:"

Thanks @Merck Ken Frazier for strong leadership to stand up for the moral values that made this country what it is pic.twitter.com/ckabeobZBL - Paul Polman (@PaulPolman) August 14, 2017

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein

Blankfein, who also said he was disappointed in Trump's decision to exit the Paris Agreement in June, quoted former President Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln: 'A house divided against itself cannot stand.' Isolate those who try to separate us. No equivalence w/ those who bring us together. - Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) August 14, 2017

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Cook said the events in Charlottesville were a "moral issue:"

We’ve seen the terror of white supremacy & racist violence before. It's a moral issue - an affront to America. We must all stand against it - Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 14, 2017

AFL-CIO CEO Richard Trumka

Trumka said the response should start with leaders:

#Charlottesville response must begin w/ leaders, starting w/ POTUS, acknowledging this for what it is: domestic terrorism rooted in bigotry - Richard L. Trumka (@RichardTrumka) August 13, 2017

Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi:

Nooyi took to Twitter to express how heartbroken she was over "hate and intolerance" in Charlottesville:

Heartbroken by the violence in #Charlottesville. Hate and intolerance are a betrayal of what we stand for as Americans. - Indra Nooyi (@IndraNooyi) August 13, 2017

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban

Cuban, who also owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, is no stranger to speaking out against Trump. He directed a handful of tweets at Trump this weekend over his response:

What's amazing to me is that I have yet to see him even attempt to show empathy to anyone, for any reason, with out it being scripted https://t.co/FVJvHEgQnH - Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 12, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump it's 332 miles to Charlottesville. Why can't you go talk to real people in the hospital and start the healing process ? pic.twitter.com/TLvBTLVQd1 - Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 13, 2017

As far as advisory council members, Frazier's decision to step down from Trump's manufacturing council echoed those taken by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Disney CEO Bob Iger following the U.S.'s exit from the Paris Agreement.