Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating the Solar Eclipse with a New Chocolate Glazed Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the solar eclipse in a delicious way.

The doughnut chain announced Wednesday that it's offering a new chocolate-glazed treat on Aug. 21, the same day that the continental U.S. is slated to experience a solar eclipse. The base will be Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnut , then covered in rich chocolate glaze, according to a press release.

Customers can purchase the doughnut at participating stores the day of. But for those of you who can't wait, there's good news: Krispy Kreme will give customers an early taste during evening Hot Light hours Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement. “The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse – no matter where you are – and we can’t wait for fans to try it.”