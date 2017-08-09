Retail
Choc Glazed KKD_BeautyOverhead
The new chocolate glazed doughnut.  Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating the Solar Eclipse with a New Chocolate Glazed Doughnut

Madeline Farber
2:29 PM ET

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the solar eclipse in a delicious way.

The doughnut chain announced Wednesday that it's offering a new chocolate-glazed treat on Aug. 21, the same day that the continental U.S. is slated to experience a solar eclipse. The base will be Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnut, then covered in rich chocolate glaze, according to a press release.

Customers can purchase the doughnut at participating stores the day of. But for those of you who can't wait, there's good news: Krispy Kreme will give customers an early taste during evening Hot Light hours Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement. “The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse – no matter where you are – and we can’t wait for fans to try it.”

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
