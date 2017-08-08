Brainstorm Health Daily: August 8, 2017

Greetings, readers! This is Sy.
U.S. News & World Report has released its latest list of the best hospitals in America. The 2017-2018 rankings compare some 4,500 medical centers across dozens of specialties.
So who made the top tier? Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the most common household names (as far as hospitals go). The Mayo Clinic claimed the number one spot for the second year running while the Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital rang in at numbers two and three. (The rankings are based primarily on objective data, such as readmission rates, survival risk, patient volume, safety, quality of nursing, etc., according to U.S. News.)
The publication also went on to name the best-performing providers in specific medical specialties. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston topped the list in oncology (followed by New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering and the Mayo Clinic) while the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and New York-Presbyterian held numbers one through three for cardiology and heart surgery. You can check out the full list here.
FDA tells doctor to knock it off with his "3 parent baby" marketing. The Food and Drug Administration has warned Dr. John Zhang, a New York-area doctor who made waves for his successful use of a "three-parent" in vitro fertilization (IVF) technique used to conceive a baby boy in Mexico last year, that he must stop marketing the somewhat controversial procedure because it hasn't received proper regulatory clearance. Zhang's technique involves replacing faulty mitochondrial DNA from the mother with healthy mitochondrial DNA from another egg, thus eliminating the possibility of passing on devastating rare diseases to offspring. Zhang was one of the featured speakers at our second annual Fortune Brainstorm Health conference in May. Make sure to check out his talk on IVF and the barriers facing hopeful parents.
Siemens plans to boost security on its medical scanners. Germany's Siemens is updating key software components in some of its medical scanners by the end of August in order to fix vulnerabilities that could allow the devices to be hacked. While Siemens says there's no evidence such an attack has taken place, it's taking precautionary measures for certain vulnerabilities in older Windows operating systems. (Fortune)
Roche partially sells off experimental treatment to Dermira. Pharma giant Roche is selling some of the rights to lebrikizumab to California-based biotech Dermira following a disappointing study of the treatment in asthma last year. The deal could eventually be valued at more than $1 billion (although it has a complicated structure). Dermira's upfront payment to Roche will be $135 million. Roche will still maintain the rights to drug for certain lung-related indications. (Reuters)
Food and Drug Administration to launch anti e-cigarette campaign. The FDA's latest campaign to combat teen smoking will center on e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), the agency announced Tuesday. This comes right on the heels of the agency's ambitious new plan to slash nicotine levels in cigarettes to make them less addictive. (Reuters)
