Wikileaks’ Julian Assange Just Offered Google’s Fired Anti-Diversity Employee a Job

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy where he continues to seek asylum following an extradition request from Sweden in 2012, on Feb. 5, 2016 in London, England. Carl Court/Getty Images

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange has offered a job to James Damore, a Google employee who was fired after he wrote a scathing internal memo criticizing the company's diversity policies .

"Censorship is for losers, WikiLeaks is offering a job to fired Google engineer James Damore," Assange wrote on Twitter Tuesday. In the same post, Assange also linked to a WikiLeaks article he wrote called "Google Is Not What It Seems."

2/ Women & men deserve respect. That includes not firing them for politely expressing ideas but rather arguing back: https://t.co/Gg5qPH0lcN - Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) August 8, 2017

Google: Any ideas on how we can decrease wages?

Engineer: The job is lonely & stressful. Maybe women don't like it

Google: You're fired - Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) August 8, 2017

Damore, a now-former engineer at Google, accused the Silicon Valley web giant of suppressing conservative voices in a 10-page memo called “ Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber ," which was circulated over the weekend.

“[W]hen it comes to diversity and inclusion, Google’s left bias has created a politically correct monoculture that maintains its hold by shaming dissenters into silence," the memo, which was initially published anonymously, said. He later confirmed in an email to Bloomberg that he had been dismissed for "perpetuating gender stereotypes."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees on Monday that parts of Damore's memo "violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace."