Stephen Colbert’s ‘Russia Week’ Shows Are Winners for CBS

Russia may represent bad news for President Donald Trump . But not for his late-night nemesis, Stephen Colbert.

The CBS Late Show host scored his largest margin of victory since his debut week nearly two years ago for shows that featured segments filmed during his recent trip to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The Nielsen company said the Late Show average 2.87 million viewers last week, topping Jimmy Fallon 's Tonight show, which had 2.42 million. Jimmy Kimmel on ABC averaged 1.62 million viewers.

Behind its summertime powerhouse, America's Got Talent, NBC ( cmcsa ) won another week in the ratings.

NBC averaged 5 million viewers in prime time. CBS ( cbs ) was second with 4.4 million, ABC had 3 million, Fox ( fox ) had 1.8 million, Univision had 1.7 million, Ion Television had 1.26 million, Telemundo had 1.25 million and the CW had 970,000.

Fox News Channel was the week's most popular cable network, averaging 1.88 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.79 million, Disney ( dis ) had 1.61 million, HGTV had 1.48 million and Discovery had 1.44 million.

ABC's World News Tonight topped the evening newscasts with an average of 7.5 million viewers. NBC's Nightly News had 7.2 million and the CBS Evening News had 5.6 million viewers.

For the week of July 17-23, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships:

"America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 12.57 million;

"Game of Thrones," HBO, 9.27 million; "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.36 million;

"World of Dance," NBC, 6.91 million;

"The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.49 million;

"NCIS," CBS, 6.49 million;

"The Bachelorette," ABC, 6.22 million;

"Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 6.19 million;

"Celebrity Family Feud," ABC, 6.02 million;

"Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 5.98 million.