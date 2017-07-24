Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson put another project on his plate: advertising for Apple.
His busy schedule is the subject of an Apple ad that just dropped, titled "The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day." It may only last 3 minutes and 45 seconds, but Johnson teased the ad as the "biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest (is that a word?) movie ever" in a tweet on Sunday before its release.
Watch the new ad above to see Johnson circle the globe to knock out items on his to-do list, all with the help of Siri, Apple's voice assistant.
Apple tapped Johnson, a major star who has allowed speculation about a presidential run, for the advertisement at a time when data shows Siri usage has declined.
Another tweet from Johnson in which he says he and Apple are "just getting started" suggests that this isn't the last buddy film starring The Rock and Siri will release.