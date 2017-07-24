Watch The Rock and Siri Co-Star in a Crazy New Apple Ad

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson put another project on his plate: advertising for Apple .

His busy schedule is the subject of an Apple ad that just dropped, titled "The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day." It may only last 3 minutes and 45 seconds, but Johnson teased the ad as the "biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest (is that a word?) movie ever" in a tweet on Sunday before its release.

Watch the new ad above to see Johnson circle the globe to knock out items on his to-do list, all with the help of Siri, Apple's voice assistant .

Apple tapped Johnson, a major star who has allowed speculation about a presidential run , for the advertisement at a time when data shows Siri usage has declined .

Another tweet from Johnson in which he says he and Apple are "just getting started" suggests that this isn't the last buddy film starring The Rock and Siri will release.