Russia

EU Urges U.S. to Coordinate on Russia Sanctions

Reuters
5:14 PM ET

(BRUSSELS) - The European Union sounded an alarm on Saturday about moves in the U.S. Congress to step up U.S. sanctions on Russia , urging Washington to keep coordinating with its G7 partners and warning of unintended consequences.

In a statement by a spokeswoman after Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress reached a deal that could see new legislation pass, the European Commission warned of possibly "wide and indiscriminate" "unintended consequences", notably on the EU's efforts to diversify energy sources away from Russia .

Germany has already warned of possible retaliation if the United States moves to sanction firms involved with building a new Baltic pipeline for Russia n gas.

EU diplomats have voiced concern that a German-U.S. row over the pipeline and sanctions could complicate efforts in Brussels to forge an EU consensus on negotiating with Russia over the project.

