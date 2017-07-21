The Broadsheet: July 21st

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Women are killing it at crowdfunding, Indra Nooyi picks a No. 2, and a new name goes into the Uber hat. Have a relaxing weekend.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • MPWs making headlines. Some interesting news and speculation over the career futures of a couple of Fortune 's Most Powerful Women: PepsiCo announced that it has named Ramon Laguarta as its president, filling a long vacant second-in-command job—and marking him as a potential successor to CEO Indra Nooyi ( No. 2 ). Is this a sign that Nooyi is starting to think about leaving the role? Not so fast, she told the Wall Street Journal , saying she plans to hold onto her job "for the foreseeable future." Despite Laguarta's new gig, "There is no heir apparent," said Nooyi. Meanwhile, Axios is reporting that people close to Uber's board of directors have reached out to Bank of America vice chairman Anne Finucane ( No. 50) about stepping into the CEO vacancy left at the company by Travis Kalanick. Given that Finucane's been with the bank and its predecessors for roughly 22 years, it would be a big—and surprising—move. Yet, Axios's Dan Primack makes an interesting case for the fit, noting her Wall Street chops, experience with crisis management, and advocacy for women in the workplace as potential qualifications.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • Wisdom of crowds. A new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Crowdfunding Center finds that women globally are consistently more successful than men when it comes to reaching their crowdfunding targets. In North America, for instance, women have a 23% success rate, compared to 20% for men. Fortune • IP-no. A new analysis reveals that, of the 75 largest IPOs from 2014 to 2016, three-fourths of companies—including Box, GoPro, and GoDaddy—went public with one or fewer women on their boards. Fortune • Twist and clik. Misscliks, a channel on the video game streaming platform Twitch, offers female gamers a break from the sexist comments that are commonplace in many other gaming environments. It was founded by four women in the video game and e-sports industries: Anna Prosser Robinson, a host and programming manager at Twitch; Geneviève Forget of the video game publisher Ubisoft; Stephanie Harvey, a professional e-sports player; and Stephanie Powell, a community manager at online tabletop gaming serviceRoll20. New York Times • Looks on the links. Pro-golfer Paige Spiranac weighs in on the new LPGA dress code for female players, writing that she fears "these new rules are stifling the growth of the women’s game." She believes the clothing restrictions are arbitrary and fail to account for the athleticism of the women's game. Fortune MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Intuit has appointed Facebook VP Deborah (Deb) Liu to its board. Anjali Sud has been promoted to CEO of Vimeo, which had gone more than a year without a full-time chief. Adriana Karaboutis will join National Grid in the newly created position of chief information and digital officer. Axon has added Julie Anne Cullivan to its board. Marla Capozzi will become the first woman to chair Babson College's board of trustees this fall.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • Hello, McFly. Meet Tiffany Beers, the woman behind Nike's game-changing HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers, which are modeled after the ones Michael J. Fox's character wore in the Back to the Future movies. New York Times • Bad banker. Former Credit Suisse banker Susanne Rüegg Meier pled guilty to participating in a wide-ranging scheme to help Americans hide millions of dollars in offshore accounts to evade U.S. taxes. Fortune • Taming trolling? Twitter claims it's making progress on trolling, saying that it now takes action on ten times as many abusive accounts each day compared to one year ago. Among other moves, the company has started restricting the accounts of users demonstrating abusive behavior. According to Twitter, people who are switched to these limited accounts generate 25% fewer abuse reports. CNNMoney Share today's Broadsheet with a friend:

